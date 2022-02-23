Oklahoma Bible Academy students will perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" as their spring musical.
The production will be performed 7 p.m. March 4, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 5. and a final matinee at 2 p.m. March 6 .
Linda Small, vocal music teacher at OBA, said they chose the play to embrace the history of the state.
“The musical is fun for the kids to perform, and they are having a good time with it,” she said.
Small is in her fourth year at OBA and has 43 students taking part in the musical.
“The kids are working really hard, and we have lots of talent," she said. "We expect to have some great performances.”
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. For more information or to reserve tickets, call (580) 242-4104.
