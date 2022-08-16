Oklahoma Bible Academy student Travis Moore received the Sophomore of the Year Scholarship from the Texas-Oklahoma Kiwanis Foundation.

Moore will receive $600 from the foundation and another $500 from the local Enid club.

According to scholarship criteria, a student must show volunteer service in the community with a desire to learn and share knowledge and experiences with others. Leadership qualities and involvement in clubs and organizations also are helpful in winning the award. Scholarships are available through local clubs who nominate individuals.

