ENID, Okla. — Three students and their schools, including one from Enid, were selected winners of the Sooner Sketches art contest.
Luke Lohman, a sixth-grader at Oklahoma Bible Academy was one of the winners.
Through the Sooner Sketches art contest, Echo Energy will donate $30,000 to fund art programs throughout Oklahoma public schools to provide much-needed art supplies and programming.
Each school chosen as a winner for the 2019-20 school year will receive $1,000 from Echo Energy for art supplies and programming. The other two schools were in Moore.
Echo Energy, an independent oil and gas company headquartered in Oklahoma City, established a five-year partnership with the University of Oklahoma to encourage Oklahoma students across the state to express their artistic creativity. The company donated $30,000 to fund the awards.
“This is a significant moment to advance arts education in Oklahoma through critical funding,” said Echo Energy founder and CEO Christian Kanady. “We’re proud to partner with the University of Oklahoma on this initiative and to give back to the community where we work and live.”
