ENID, Okla. — Oakwood Mall is set to host two days of family-friendly fun on April 7-8. Jami Benton, who owns multiple businesses housed at the mall, said the goal was to have an additional option for family fun on Easter weekend.
“Everybody just gets to have fun and have another option to do something,” Benton said. “Here in Enid, there’s probably a lot going on with other organizations doing things, but just in case it’s cold or rainy, they can have an indoor option. And would be able to come inside and see what’s new and happening here in the mall.”
On Deck Sportscards will have a card show for kids from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, and there will be several activities for kids happening during the same timeframe. Enid Escapes will have a drawing for a gift certificate for an escape room session for up to four people. Katie’s Kandy will hold a drawing for a free candy bouquet. There will be a free bounce house; train rides for $1; Easter photo opportunities for $1; $5 shuffleboard for a 20-minute game with Papa’s Shuffleboard; and $10 sitting fees at the Selfie Shack, which will open for the first time during the Easter weekend.
Benton said the main goal was to provide a variety of activities to give kids an opportunity to have some fun away from screens.
“If they come out, they’ll of course be able to ride the train and take pictures,” Benton said. “We’ll have the Selfie Shack, with six little photo areas. You can get a family picture or just an Easter picture. You can take them with you, bring your own camera or use your iPhone. You’re just basically going to pay us a sitting fee to use our props and our stuff in there, and then you own the pictures. And there’s also Katie’s Kandy, so people can come check out Katie’s Kandy, which we do have the sugar free candy, as well. The escape rooms are available, and in there are two ping pong tables, a basketball shootout. There are some board games, some tabletop games and one arcade game. And they are also putting up a bounce house.”
With two days of family fun planned, Benton said it is an opportunity for people to see what is going on at Oakwood Mall.
“We are out to get more entertainment, more opportunities to get people to have good, wholesome fun,” Benton said, “and to get off of the electronics. And to come experience life, games, things to do that are fun, and things that are not very expensive. I don’t want people to worry about not having enough money, so we want to keep our costs cheap for people. And our plan is to hopefully continue to expand in the mall and bring people into the mall.”
The activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Oakwood Mall, 4125 W. Garriott.
