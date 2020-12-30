A winter storm watch has been issued by National Weather Service for most of the western half of Oklahoma, including Northwest Oklahoma.
The watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The watch area includes Garfield, Grant, Alfalfa, Woods, Woodward, Major, Blaine and Kingfisher counties.
"Heavy mixed precipitation possible," NWS said in the watch. "Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch possible."
The forecast for the Enid area calls for mostly sunny skies Thursday, according to NWS, with a high near 41. Wind will be from the northeast at 6-11 mph.
Thursday night could see rain or freezing rain before midnight, then rain, snow and sleet, according to NWS. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Ice accumulation of less than 0.1 of an inch and snow and sleet accumulation of 1-3 inches are possible.
The low Thursday is expected around 28, with a gusty wind from the north-northeast.
There is a 50% chance of rain and snow before noon Friday, with a high near 36, according to NWS. Friday night could see a 20% chance of rain and snow late and a low around 275.
The weekend should see sunny skies, with highs in the 40s, according to NWS.
