Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s annual Ranger Preview event for high school seniors will be completely virtual on Saturday on Northwestern’s YouTube channel.
To attend Virtual Ranger Preview, students must register — online at www.nwosu.edu/ranger-preview or by calling (580) 327-8546 — then at 10 a.m. Saturday watch the Virtual Ranger Preview event at www.youtube.com/nwOKst.
Any high school senior who registers and attends Virtual Ranger Preview is admitted to Northwestern as a full-time student at the Alva campus, and lives in Alva during the academic school year will receive a $600 scholarship. The $15 college application fee also will be waived for all seniors who attend the event.
The Virtual Ranger Preview will begin at 10 a.m., and students will have the option to also click on links to information about student organizations/clubs and academic departments.
