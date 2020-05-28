ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials have announced the university’s intent to resume face-to-face instruction for the fall 2020 semester.
“While we have reason to be proud of how we have all adapted to these challenging circumstances, we also realize that the physical campus with its full classrooms is the vital heart of our institution,” said Janet Cunningham, university president. “We would once again like for our students, faculty and staff to be fully engaged, and for our learning community to offer all course options: face-to-face, ITV, hybrid and online.”
Northwestern will continue to follow guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s guidelines according to the Open Up and Recover Safely Plan.
Northwestern’s campus leadership is formulating a variety of plans to ensure the safety and health of Northwestern students, staff, faculty and communities during the fall semester. Due to the unknowns related to COVID-19, this situation could change quickly.
