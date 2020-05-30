Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s online Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has been named the best online RN-to-BSN program in Oklahoma.
RegisteredNursing.org evaluated RN-to-BSN programs in areas such as accreditation, acceptance and graduate rate, tuition and fees, and ratio of nursing program completions vs. total program completions.
NWOSU currently has 16 students in the online RN-to-BSN program for the summer semester.
For more information on Northwestern’s nursing degree programs, visit www.nwosu.edu/school-of-pro fessional-studies/nursing or contact department head Shelly Wells at (580) 327-8489 or scwells@nwosu.edu.
