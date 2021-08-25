TONKAWA, Okla. — Students and employees at Northwestern Oklahoma State University can receive $100 as an incentive for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The incentive is available to all students enrolled in the fall semester and to current employees, who must provide vaccine verification to qualify, according to Northwestern.
Proof can be shown either to Student Services or to Human Resources, or emailed with a picture of the front and back of a vaccination card and student/employee ID number to COVID@nwosu.edu.
Being fully vaccinated means receiving either both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Northwestern has three pay-out dates for those wanting to receive the vaccine, but haven’t yet done so. These are:
• Submission by Sept. 8, to be paid on Sept. 17.
• By Oct. 6, to be paid Oct. 18.
• By Nov. 19, to be paid Dec. 1.
Students and employees who were vaccinated before the program started also can receive a pay-out by verifying their full vaccination status.
Northwestern President Janet Cunningham said the university is encouraging vaccinations at all of its campuses in Alva, Enid and Woodward.
“We are striving for a complete academic year, and having our students and employees vaccinated is one step in achieving that goal,” Cunningham said in a statement. “I am excited that our university is able to offer this incentive to make our campus a safer place for us all to live and work.”
All students must sign up for the direct deposit option through the university’s business office to receive their $100. All employee monies will be subject to taxes and will be paid through payroll.
Enid’s other post-secondary educational institution, Northern Oklahoma College, also is providing a vaccine incentive to its students and staff as a contest drawing.
