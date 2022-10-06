ENID, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College have seen an increase in overall student enrollment for the fall 2022 semester.
However, both schools saw a small decrease in student numbers at their Enid locations.
Northwestern saw a 1.8% decrease in headcount, but had a 1.8% increase in credit hours, according to the school.
NOC Enid enrollment dropped from 564 last year to 552, according to the school.
But, NWOSU-Enid and NOC Enid did see increases in concurrent enrollment.
“Concurrent numbers are the number of high school juniors and seniors taking college classes,” said Scott Cloud, NOC public information director. “The state pays for those classes, so the tuition is free.”
Calleb Mosburg, enrollment director at Northwestern, praised high schools for pushing concurrent enrollment.
“The high schools are doing a good job getting students into college courses,” he said.
At Northwestern, the overall number of freshman enrolled grew to 337, an increase of 20.8%, with a total enrollment of 1,849 students. Northwestern saw an increase of 3.4% in its student numbers. Northwestern’s main campus is in Alva, and it also has campuses in Enid, Woodward and at the University Center in Ponca City.
Northern Oklahoma College had an overall increase of 168 students this year, bringing its total to 3,276 students. NOC’s main campus is in Tonkawa, but it also has campuses in Enid and Stillwater.
“We are so proud of our recruiters and employees for their hard work,” said Bo Hannaford, Northwestern president. “There is a national trend of decreasing student population in higher education, and we are actively working against these statistics.”
Northwestern also achieved high employment outcomes upon graduation, according to a report produced by Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Northwestern ranks at 90.5%, meaning 90.5% of Northwestern graduates stay employed in the state within five years of graduation.
