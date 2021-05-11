ALVA, Okla. — All Northwestern Oklahoma State University locations will begin summer work hours starting Monday, with the majority of employees working 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Fridays off. Summer hours extend through July 22
In an effort to better serve Northwestern’s prospective students during these adjusted summer work weeks, Northwestern-Alva offices that will remain open on Fridays are recruitment, the business office, financial aid and registry. In addition, one senior-level administrator will work each Friday at Northwestern-Alva.
Northwestern-Woodward and Northwestern-Enid will take on summer hours as well with no offices open on Fridays.
