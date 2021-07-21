Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation has awarded more than $34,000 to eight organizations as part of their annual Community Grants Program.
Representatives from the eight area nonprofits met Tuesday at Oakwood Country Club with the foundation’s board of directors, and Northwest District Osteopathic Society to further explain how the grant money will be put to use.
Organizations receiving grants were:
• Hope Outreach, $5,000 for the Earn As You Learn program.
• RSVP, $4,764 for an electric pallet stacker.
• ReRun Medical, $4,000 to buy a trailer for donations and deliveries.
• Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, $1,014 for nutrition curriculum.
• Community Development Support Association, $5,025 for its infant mortality program.
• 4RKids, $1,450 for a music therapy program.
• Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, $5,500 for a tympanometer.
• Denny Price Family YMCA, $8,062 for outdoor playground equipment.
“We were pleased to be able to support these programs, that will, in turn, benefit the community in a variety of ways." said Anita Luetkemeyer, NWOOF executive director. "Community giving is one of the cornerstones of our organizational mission and an important part of our history.”
Nonprofits interested in the foundation’s grants program can find more information by going to www.nwoof.org.
