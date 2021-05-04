April 3, 1961 - April 28, 2021 A celebration of Life for Laura Anne Bittle will be held at 2:00 p.m. May 8, 2021, at Hillsdale Bible Church, Hillsdale, OK. Laura Anne Bittle was Born April 3, 1961, to George and Connie Bittle in Enid, Oklahoma, and passed away April 28, 2021, at OU Medical C…