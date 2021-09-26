In the first 14 months of a state parking pass program, the two Northwest Oklahoma parks required to charge the fee for visitors rank near the bottom in revenue generated.
Boiling Springs State Park near Woodward brought in $20,467, while Salt Plains State Park near Cherokee generated $16,832.
Overall, the program has generated nearly $2.2 million, much less than the projected $10 million. Beavers Bend State Park generated the most revenue by far, with $708,675.
Most state parks are required to charge the fee. Some parks, such as Roman Nose State Park near Watonga, are not required.
State residents have the option to pay $60 per year per vehicle for unlimited access to Oklahoma’s state parks or $8 per day for a one-day pass. Out-of-state visitors pay $75 per year for an annual pass or $10 for a daily one.
Money generated by the program is to be used to maintain park infrastructure.
Violators of the fee face a $20 citation.
Park employees have been tasked with using a cellphone application to scan license plates to locate those who refuse to pay.
Statewide, 14,257 citations have been issued, with most of those coming since March.
Boiling Springs has issued only one citation, back in August 2020, while Salt Plains has issued no citations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.