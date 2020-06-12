NW Oklahoma experiences drought conditions

ENID, Okla. — Most of Northwest Oklahoma is in some classification of drought.
Garfield County, is listed in moderate drought, according to U.S. Drought Monitor, with the exception of the southwest corner, which is in severe drought.
The northern half of Blaine County, as well as a portion of northwest Kingfisher County is reported as the driest, with conditions reaching extreme drought, the second-worst category reported by U.S. Drought Monitor.
Nearly all of Woodward County, as well as portions of Major, Woods, Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Grant counties are listed in moderate drought. Portions of Major, Blaine and Kingfisher counties are listed in severe drought.
Most of Grant, Alfalfa and Woods counties are listed as abnormally dry.
Dry conditions will continue through most of next week, according to National Weather Service. The forecast calls for sunny skies and hot temperatures, with highs near 100 through Thursday.
