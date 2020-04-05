Area nursing homes are asking the public to help raise the spirits of their residents, and to check on elderly neighbors.
Due to measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, nursing home residents currently are not able to receive in-person visits. And especially for those with dementia, they may not understand why the restrictions are in place.
Gary Lillie, manager at Golden Oaks Village, said the restrictions are necessary, but nonetheless have left residents feeling “very depressed, very discouraged.”
It’s been helpful, Lillie said, to receive coloring pages or artwork from area kids, which his staff have been posting around the facility or hand-delivering to residents.
To keep residents engaged, Lillie said he’s been connecting not just family members, but anyone willing to help out,with residents through video and Facebook to talk, pray or read to them.
Anyone willing to connect with a resident or to send a video that can be shared can email the video or their Facebook account link to glillie@goldenoaks.com.
Jeff Jackson, community relations director at The Commons, said he’s been contacting local artists to paint the outside of residents’ windows or to create art with sidewalk chalk where residents and staff can see it.
Handwritten notes, kids’ art and fresh flowers also brighten residents’ days during isolation, Jackson said.
People also can sign up to be a pen pal, and pastors with residents at The Commons can sign up for tele-visits by emailing info@thecommons-umrc.com, or by calling (580) 237-6164 to talk to social services.
Jackson said it’s important nursing home residents stay connected with the community during the pandemic, but he said it’s also crucial people in the community check on their elderly neighbors.
“If you have a senior neighbor, and you haven’t seen any activity in recent days, call or go check on your neighbors,” Jackson said.
He said many seniors may usually live independently, but now feel unsafe leaving their homes for essentials like groceries and medicine.
“All the sudden, people who are usually independent are stuck in the house, and they may have a need for help,” Jackson said. “I’m really concerned about that.”
And, he said, it’s not just the residents at nursing homes in need of help. Many of the staff have children who no longer are able to go back to school or day care, and may have spouses who’ve lost work.
“We probably need as much attention on our staff as we do on our residents,” Jackson said.
The Commons has a crisis food pantry for its staff, which “has really been a godsend,” Jackson said.
While nursing home residents cannot visit in person with their loved ones, at least one nursing home facility has made arrangements that come close.
Greenbrier Village has created a “Welcome Window” area, with a platform outside the facility where, by pre-arranged schedule, a family member can sit and see their loved one inside the facility, through the glass.
Mike Weatherford, marketing coordinator for Greenbrier Village, said residents and their families have enjoyed the opportunity to talk on the phone, while seeing each other through the glass.
“It’s one thing to talk on the phone, but when you can see their faces and they’re right there, it makes a huge difference,” Weatherford said.
He said the current crisis has demanded creativity and “thinking outside the box” to keep residents engaged and connected.
“Our activities directors have been incredible at being creative, and finding ways to bring the residents together, without bringing them physically together,” he said.
Angela Terrell, activity director at Greenbrier Village Assisted Living, said the task of making the residents feel connected during isolation is made easier whenever people from the outside send in notes or pictures.
“Anything you can send helps them,” Terrell said. “They love getting cards or pictures — anything kids color or draw. Even though they don’t know who they’re from, it always puts a smile on their faces.”
She said even if only one resident receives a letter or picture, the effect usually spreads.
“It’s contagious,” she said. “They see a smile and they smile.”
And during a pandemic, Terrell said every smile is needed.
“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted, and no smile is wasted,” Terrell said. “They don’t need to know the person personally.”
For a list of nursing homes, including addresses and phone numbers, use the Medicare.gov nursing home compare tool to search by ZIP code or state and county, at https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/search.html.
