FORT SUPPLY — After seeing as many as 800 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that became evident two weeks ago at William S. Key Correctional Center, the center has been taken off the list of hotspot facilities by the Department of Corrections.
The minimum-security facility in Fort Supply, which operates with a dorm-type facility, had 65 inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were considered active as of Friday, according to DOC. There have been 834 inmates who have recovered and one who died, according to DOC officials.
Another death in Fort Supply, a man in the 65 and older age group, was reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday, but the DOC report, which moved later in the day did not list an additional death. It was not confirmed whether the latest death was from the prison system.
William S. Key saw four prisoners hospitalized during the outbreak, but no hospitalizations were shows for the facility on Friday’s DOC COVID-19 report.
The prison does still have 106 inmates in quarantine and 65 in isolation, according to the department’s website. There also are seven William S. Key staff members reporting positive tests and 11 who have recovered, according to the website.
Other corrections facilities in Northwest Oklahoma that have reported COVID-19 cases include Enid Community Corrections Center on East Maine with eight inmates testing positive, 38 recovered, 27 in quarantine and eight in isolation; Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva with two inmates testing positive, 55 recovered, eight in quarantine, two in isolation and four staff members currently positive and two recovered; and four recovered cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center, with two still in quarantine, according to the DOC website.
Overall there were 581 inmates testing positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, with 20 in hospitals, 15 of the latter from North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre. Seven inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died. There were 54 DOC staff members currently positive for the virus as of Friday, with 257 more who have recovered. Three staff members have died after testing positive for the virus, according to the DOC website.
