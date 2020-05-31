A story that published in the Saturday, May 30, Enid News & Eagle has an incorrect number of COVID-19 patients in ICU. The May 28 executive report filed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health now shows there are 68 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in intensive care. The report, downloaded by the News & Eagle, originally reported 5 confirmed patients and 18 “persons under investigation” for the virus in ICU. The former number was revised by OSDH between noon Friday and noon Saturday to 50 confirmed patients and 18 “persons under investigation” in ICU.
Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU revised by OSDH to 68
Violet Hassler | Enid News & Eagle
Coming to Enid in 1993, weeks before the Land Run of 1893 centennial, I fell in love with the heritage. I started as Enid News & Eagle education, legislative and business reporter, was promoted to news editor in 1999 and currently am digital coordinator.
