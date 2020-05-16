Northwestern Oklahoma State University inducted 31 new members into the Red and Black Scroll Honor Society.
Because of the restrictions COVID-19 has placed on social gatherings, there was no ceremony, but the students received their certificate in the mail.
Red and Black Scroll recognizes outstanding scholarship and service among sophomore students at Northwestern. Requirements for membership include completion of 40-59 hours of college credit, a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0, participation in two or more campus organizations or activities, attendance at Northwestern for at least two semesters and non-failure of a college course.
Sponsors are Dena Walker, assistant professor of mathematics, and Sheila Brintnall, professor of mathematics.
This year’s inductees are: Jose Amador, of Hooker, accounting major; Dayla Andersen, of Kremlin, biology major; Sharon Boeckman, of Hitchcock, mathematics major; Brady Bowles, of Buffalo, psychology major; Kaylea Brown, of Terlton, mass communication major; Christopher Chauncey, of Cordell, mathematics major; Nicholas Davis, of Alva, computer science major; Caleb Decker, of Meno, undecided major; Carys Delaplane, of Enid, nursing major; Nicholas Dill, of The Colony, Texas, mass communication major; Jayden Dillon, of Jet, English education major; Kimberly Drew, of Buffalo, nursing major; Mikayla Edris, of Vail, Arizona, elementary education major; Payton Haskins, of El Reno, health and sports science education major; Caitlyn Johnson, of Tuttle, nursing major; Kailani Kealoha, of Pala, Hawaii, biology major; Calli Lewis, of Arnett, nursing major; Kailin Lian, of Laguna Niguel, California, nursing major; Shehab Lotfy, of Beaver, history major; Adria Lujan, of Blair, nursing major; Dawson Maxwell, of Perry, criminal justice major; Melissa Perez, of Ringwood, biology major; Margaret Peterson, of Wichita, Kansas, chemistry major; Johnna Roberts, of Enid, elementary education major; Bianca Ruiz, of Alva, biology major; Keeli Smith, of Felt, undecided major; Camille Soderstrom, of Bartlesville, English education major; Makenna Sterling, of Medford, nursing major; Britni Stewart, of Chandler, agriculture education major; Kelsey Swindle, of Sharon, health and sports science education major; and Chase Zook, of Waynoka, agriculture major.
