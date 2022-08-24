ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University's esports team will hold an open house noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, to unveil its new gaming arena.
The come-and-go event will be in Shockley Hall, room 125.
The facility they will be used for practice and gaming competitions. The site could include high school competitions.
There will be an opportunity for students, faculty and staff to ask questions and learn about the program and scholarships available to students.
“We are excited for others to see the new space for esports and learn about the growing esports program at Northwestern,” said Tim Maharry, chair of the mathematics and computer science department.
The NWOSU team has more than 30 members. Anyone who is interested is welcome.
For more information on sports or scholarships, contact Evan Vaverka, director of sports and instructor of computer science, at (580) 327-8587 or epvaverka@nwosu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.