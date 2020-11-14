In conjunction with United Way of Northwest Oklahoma’s Day of Kindness, Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation distributed $32,000 in grants to eight area organizations that provide assistance to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation (NOOF) representatives were busy distributing checks Friday, with $4,000 each going to CDSA, YWCA Enid, Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, Youth and Family Services, Hope Outreach Ministries, Forgotten Ministries, Our Daily Bread and Salvation Army.
“We find ourselves in unprecedented times and wanted to specifically target the problems being raised by COVID-19,” said Anita Luetkemeyer, executive director at NOOF. “By supporting these organizations in their work, we can help tackle issues like food insecurity, homelessness, domestic violence and emergency assistance.”
Matt Lohman, CEO at Hope Outreach Ministries, said the donation from NOOF comes at a crucial time for Hope Outreach, and many other nonprofits in the community.
“Especially during these times, this is such a huge help, because everyone is hurting so much, and there’s more demand and less supply right now,” Lohman said. “This will help us cover some of those bases we didn’t know we’d be able to cover, and continue to help people across our ministries.”
Capt. David Brittle, with Salvation Army of Enid, said the NOOF grant will aid in covering expenses incurred while helping families weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were honored they were able to give us $4,000, to help us replace funds and keep doing the things we’re doing,” Brittle said.
Brittle said the NOOF grant will help buy personal protective equipment, and to provide groceries and assistance for families in need.
“This $4,000 will go a long ways in our social service office,” Brittle said.
Courtney Strzinek, executive director at YWCA Enid, said the NOOF grant will help the YWCA cover costs for an increase in domestic violence and sexual assault victims coming into the crisis shelter.
“We are so thankful for their donation,” Strzinek said. “This will help us to continue services when they are so needed. Our shelter has been pretty full, continuously, and this is really going to help us continue to help those clients.”
The NOOF grants were made in addition to more than $30,000 in community grants that were awarded this past summer as part of the foundation’s annual grant request cycle. The organization also awarded this year $16,000 in student scholarships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.