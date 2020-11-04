Voter turnout Tuesday was above results from the past two presidential elections, but in Northwest Oklahoma, Democrats significantly underperformed Republicans in getting their base to the polls.
According to unofficial election results provided by Oklahoma State Election Board, statewide voter turnout, including mail-in and early voting, was at 69.25% in this election — which was above the 68.1% turnout in 2016 and 63.5% in 2012.
Early and absentee voting was up in the state, reaching record levels according to the election board. In Garfield County, 24% of voters cast absentee ballots or took advantage of the early voting period. In Woods County, about 41% of voters cast their ballots early, while in Woodward County 28% of voters voted early.
The News & Eagle analyzed turnout numbers for Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Woods and Woodward counties. In that eight-county area, overall turnout was above the state average.
But, the standout in the eight-county area was the disparity between turnout for Republicans, compared to turnout for Democrats. That metric was analyzed by comparing total votes cast for the Republican and Democratic presidential candidates, compared to the total registered Republican and Democratic voters.
That resulting percentage is not necessarily an accurate reflection of party turnout, as total votes cast would include Libertarians and independents, and cross-party voting. But, the resulting percentage does accurately reflect the total votes cast for Joe Biden or President Donald Trump, compared to their respective party registration numbers in these counties.
Based on that analysis, Republicans turned out votes accounting for 84% to 91% of their registration numbers, while Democrats mustered votes accounting only for 47% to 73% or their registered voters, with most counties in the area falling in the 50% to 60% range for Democrats.
County level analysis is summarized below.
Alfalfa County
Voter turnout was at 77% for the 2020 election, well above the statewide average of 69% and the second-highest county turnout in the area.
Votes for Donald Trump accounted for 88% of the number of registered Republicans, compared to 51% of the number of registered Democrats casting votes for Joe Biden.
Blaine County
Voter turnout was at 72% for the 2020 election, slightly above the statewide average of 69%.
Votes for Donald Trump accounted for 95% of the number of registered Republicans — the highest percentage in the eight-county area — compared to 47% of the number of registered Democrats casting votes for Joe Biden.
Garfield County
Voter turnout was at 70% for the 2020 election, slightly above the statewide average of 69%.
Votes for Donald Trump accounted for 84% of the number of registered Republicans, compared to 73% of the number of registered Democrats casting votes for Joe Biden — the highest percentage turnout for Democrats in the area, and the only county in the area in which Democrat turnout exceeded the statewide turnout.
Grant County
Voter turnout was at 76% for the 2020 election, well above the statewide average of 69%.
Votes for Donald Trump accounted for 91% of the number of registered Republicans — the second-highest percentage in the eight-county area — compared to 53% of the number of registered Democrats casting votes for Joe Biden.
Kingfisher County
Voter turnout was at 75% for the 2020 election, well above the statewide average of 69%.
Votes for Donald Trump accounted for 88% of the number of registered Republicans, compared to 56% of the number of registered Democrats casting votes for Joe Biden.
Major County
Major County had the highest overall turnout in the eight-county area, at 79% — about 10 percentage points above statewide turnout.
Votes for Donald Trump accounted for 90% of the number of registered Republicans, compared to 57% of the number of registered Democrats casting votes for Joe Biden.
Woods County
Voter turnout was at 75% for the 2020 election, well above the statewide average of 69%.
Votes for Donald Trump accounted for 90% of the number of registered Republicans, compared to 58% of the number of registered Democrats casting votes for Joe Biden.
Woodward County
Voter turnout was at 70% for the 2020 election, slightly above the statewide average of 69%.
Votes for Donald Trump accounted for 88% of the number of registered Republicans, compared to 50% of the number of registered Democrats casting votes for Joe Biden.
For more statistics and elections results, visit Oklahoma State Election Board at https://www.ok.gov/elections.
