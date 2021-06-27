Northwest Oklahoma is a 'maternity desert'

ENID, Okla. — Teirna Adair was six minutes from the hospital when she gave birth to her daughter in the parking lot of Sunset Plaza.
She and her husband, Eric Cantrell, already had driven almost an hour from their home to deliver their third child. Adair’s contractions, which began earlier in the day, had intensified as she picked up her two children from school to bring them home. She knew it was time to go in.
For weeks before the birth, Adair had been having dreams that she would not make it to the hospital in time to deliver her baby. She reached out to her friends from nursing school for advice on what she would need to deliver her daughter outside of a hospital setting.
“They told me everyone makes it to the hospital, but I still asked. I got towels and tubes and everything else, put it all in my bag,” Adair said. “Just in case.”
On Sept. 25, 2019, Tally Mae Adair was born. Two years later, her family remembers the day and the events leading up to it as clearly as ever.
“She’s our wildest kid. She was running before she was walking,” Adair said. “Her birth story matches her to a T.”
Adair, who lives in Carmen, had been driving the one-hour trek between her home and her prenatal care center for nine months. As she moved further along in her pregnancy, she was going almost weekly.
“I had to take whole days off of work,” Adair said. “It was hard, but we got through it. I can’t imagine what it’s like for women in a different financial situation, though.”
Adair is not the only woman with a long commute to her OB/GYN doctor. According to a 2020 March of Dimes report, 40 of the 77 counties in Oklahoma are classified as “maternity deserts”: an area with little to no maternity care.
Garfield County, one of 14 counties with full maternity access, is bordered on all sides by so-called “deserts.”
“There’s nothing out there in rural areas,” said Denese Campbell, a nurse manager at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center. “The problems just start to pile up for these mothers, and the solutions to that aren’t easy.”
There are a few reasons maternity deserts exist. Most are related to a lack of funding, Campbell said.
“Hospitals in rural areas can’t afford to keep OBs (obstetricians) on,” Campbell said. “And OBs aren’t going there. Those areas aren’t shiny and attractive like big cities.”
There also is a lack of patients with sufficient funds to maintain the hospitals, said Rachelle Burleson, chief nursing officer at St. Mary’s.
“Rural areas don’t have the population to justify sending a full-time obstetrician there,” Burleson said.
While the root causes are difficult to address, the issues caused are even more of a challenge, Campbell said. Key problems of maternity deserts include long commutes, a lack of immediate critical care and few postnatal resources, the March of Dimes report states.
The commutes pose a myriad of problems on their own, Campbell said. From arranging daycare to requesting time off work, it can become expensive and exhausting for a mom to drive so much while pregnant.
“I have patients that drive two, three hours to visit with me for 10 minutes,” said Christopher Lee, an obstetrician with St. Mary’s. “We’re the middle ground for most women, and even that drive can take a whole work day.”
Lee said most women will plan a day to induce the birthing process to avoid complications of timing.
“We don’t want these women having babies on the side of the road,” Lee said.
Adair’s first two children were born through inducement. With Tally Mae, she wanted to try to have a natural birth.
For women from rural areas, a healthy and simple pregnancy can be difficult, Lee said. For women with complications, it’s even more so.
“If there’s an issue, we sometimes have to refer them to a doctor in OKC. That’s another two hours on their drive for every appointment,” Lee said.
During the birthing process, it can be even more dangerous when a complication arises. It also can be incredibly expensive.
“We can send these women and babies to the city for critical care,” Lee said, “and we do. In helicopters, in ambulances, we send them to get the help we can’t provide.”
Medical helicopters and ambulances are contracted through companies separate from the hospitals, Burleson and Campbell said.
“It’s taxing on the health care system, it’s taxing on the moms,” Campbell said. “These women … they don’t have insurance that can cover something like that. They don’t have the money to pay for it.”
Hospitals in Enid are working to provide some maternity care to more rural areas, administrators said. St. Mary’s sends providers to small clinics in rural areas regularly to provide check-ups closer to pregnant women. Integris has established a satellite clinic in Alva that recently began providing maternity care.
“We want to create a partnership with these rural communities,” said Janae Baldwin, a nursing supervisor at Integris.
During the pandemic, St. Mary’s and Integris began offering some of their maternity classes online, as well. Both plan to continue offering them online for women in rural areas who can’t travel to the hospitals in person.
“We found some creative solutions this past year,” Campbell said. “They’ll be sticking around, that’s for sure.”
Adair, a nurse at a rural hospital, suggested providing more educational resources to doctors working in rural areas. She and her coworkers were trained what to do if a woman came in ready to give birth.
“Rural clinics are always prepared,” Adair said.
The March of Dimes report further suggests a more coordinated system within health care, improved insurance opportunities and funding for family leave.
“In a utopia, there would be funding for everything,” Campbell said. “We aren’t in a utopia.”
St. Mary’s and Integris plan to continue improving their programs for maternity care in rural areas, their representatives said. From the long distances to critical care, it won’t be an easy process, Lewis said.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done.”