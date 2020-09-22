TONKAWA, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College announced Tuesday it has hired Nikole Hicks as nursing division chair, filling the role previously held by Cammie Bradley.
Hicks has more than 30 years of experience in nursing, including clinical, education and supervisory/management roles, clinical expertise in maternal/child, adult health and perinatal education, according to a press release.
She has more than 20 years of experience in academic nursing education, including program and curriculum development and assessment; accreditation; administration; and graduate, undergraduate, traditional, hybrid and online teaching.
Her scholarly interests include online teaching strategies, curriculum development, test construction and faculty development, according to the press release.
“This is a transformational time in academic nursing education,” Hicks said. “I am excited to work with the excellent faculty and staff at NOC to prepare the next generation of nurses to improve the health of Oklahomans in our region.”
Hicks comes to NOC from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, where she was an associate professor in the nursing division. Prior to moving to Oklahoma, she was dean of nursing at Kentucky Christian University.
“Dr. Hicks joins NOC at a time of great change in higher education, but she and the nursing faculty have all been working hard from the start to address new opportunities for providing experiential learning with different modes of delivery,” said Pam Stinson, NOC vice president for academic affairs. “We are so pleased to have her part of the NOC faculty.”
Hicks oversees 11 full time master's-prepared faculty members at three locations in Tonkawa, Enid and Stillwater. The NOC program is approved by Oklahoma Board of Nursing and is accredited by Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
Hicks received her BSN from the University of Iowa, an MSN from the University of Phoenix and a PhD in Nursing Education from the University of Northern Colorado.
Call (580) 628-6200 for more information about Northern Oklahoma College or visit www.noc.edu.
