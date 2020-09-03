Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, is partnering with Community Development Support Association (CDSA) and OG&E to support educators in Garfield County by holding a pop-up Teacher Store in September.
"While the organizations are expecting to serve 500 teachers through this event, they need support from the community in order to reach their goal," according to a press release.
Individuals interested in donating supplies may do so at the CDSA office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The most requested supplies include sanitizing wipes, dry erase markers, post-it notes, Ziploc bags, glue, colored pencils, facial tissue, hand sanitizer, crayons and Sharpies. All donations should be delivered to CDSA by Friday.
Feed the Children will match all donations collected pound for pound. The items will be distributed during the Teacher Store from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 14-18 in the basement of CDSA. Volunteers from CDSA’s Youth Build program will assist with store operation.
“Partnering with Feed the Children will allow us to offer more and better classroom supplies to Enid teachers,” said Cheri Ezzell, executive director for CDSA. “We need the community’s help to generate local donations and bring the Feed the Children matching donation to Enid.”
OG&E is the presenting sponsor of the Garfield County Teacher Store.
“During this time of uncertainty, we are proud to partner with Feed the Children in supporting local educators with much needed resources to help build brighter futures for the children in our communities,” said Kirby Nickolas, OG&E Manager of Brand, Engagement & Partnerships. United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma is also supporting the effort.
The average educator spends $500 per school year to provide students with the tools needed to succeed. However, Feed the Children "helps ease the financial burden by supplying classroom supplies and books at no cost to educators in schools that support underserved children" through its Teacher Store based at its Oklahoma City headquarters, according to the press release.
“With 15% of the population in Garfield County living below the poverty level, there is a tremendous need for these supplies in classrooms,” said Kevin Richardson, director of corporate partnerships at Feed the Children. “We are excited to be able to partner with these great community organizations to provide supplies that will benefit students in Garfield County while reducing the cost burden carried by parents and teachers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.