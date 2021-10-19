A Vance Air Force T-6A Texan II will be inspected before it is returned to service after being involved in an incident Thursday.
At about 11:40 a.m. Thursday, the plane went off the runway during a training mission, according to Vance public affairs. An instructor and student were on board and neither was injured.
Emergency personnel responded quickly, according to Vance PA. The aircraft was not visually damaged; however, it will be given a thorough inspection prior to reentry into the flying program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.