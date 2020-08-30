No one was injured in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that involved an Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicle.
The accident happened at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday on Garriott at Westbrow.
According to an OHP report, Galela Leckie, 51, of Enid, was driving west on Garriott in a 2016 Toyota Sienna when she failed to yield making a U-turn and hit a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven east on Garriott by Misty Turney, 39, of Enid. Turney’s vehicle then swerved right and hit a 2019 OHP Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Trooper Tanner Beckner, 36, of Oklahoma City. Beckner was stopped on Westbrow at the intersection.
Leckie, Turney and a 10-year-old boy in Turney’s vehicle all refused treatment at the scene, according to the report. Beckner was not injured.
The report lists the cause of the collision as failure to yield. All occupants were wearing seat belts.
