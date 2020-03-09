The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) is seeking nominations for 2020 inductees to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.
Nominations must be postmarked by the June 1 deadline.
“There are many outstanding Oklahoma women who are improving the lives of other women, families and children and deserve to be recognized for their efforts,” said Riki Snyder, the 2020 Commission chair.
“It is important to honor these women in a permanent manner to inspire and encourage today’s young women and girls to pursue their dreams through today’s role models.”
To be eligible for the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame, nominees must live in Oklahoma or be a former resident of Oklahoma. As a guide for choosing a woman to nominate, OCSW asks nominators to consider the following questions:
• What enduring contributions has she made?
• How has she positively elevated the status and positively impacted women and girls?
• Has she helped open new frontiers for women and society in general?
• Is the community/state/nation or world better for the contributions of the nominee?
• Are people in general better because of the accomplishments of the nominee?
• Are women in the state, region, United States and/or world better?
• Has their status improved or opportunities increased because of the contributions of the nominee?
• Is her particular profession or field better because of the contributions of the nominee?
Various categories of disciplines, professions or fields may include but are not limited to: arts, business, community service, public service and sciences.
Attendance at the event is required to be eligible.
“The significant impact Oklahoma women have made due to their remarkable actions has transformed many lives,” Snyder said. “These actions have earned the right to be recognized in the Hall of Fame and be included in Oklahoma history record books.”
The 2020 inductees will add to the current 132 women who have been inducted into the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame after it was established in 1982 by then-Gov. George Nigh.
Nomination forms and a list of former honorees are available at www.ok.gov/ocsw.
The nomination form and supporting materials must be postmarked no later than June 1, 2020, and mailed to: Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women, Will Rogers Building, 2401 N. Lincoln Blvd, Suite E-1, Oklahoma City, OK 73105.
Nominations can also be emailed to ocswadmin@omes.ok.gov.
The Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame is one of several events sponsored by OCSW to support its mission to improve the quality of life for women, children and families in Oklahoma.
