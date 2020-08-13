Northern Oklahoma College’s virtual commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 was held Saturday.
NOC Distinguished Alumnus Diane Anderson commended graduates for making it through the school year despite current events.
NOC planned the ceremony hoping for a physical graduation, but then switched to the virtual graduation due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a press release.
“I applaud each of you on your graduation and I give you a standing ovation," Anderson said.
Anderson shared three key thoughts for graduates: building relationships, finding purpose and being fearless.
“Of all the things you learned in college, building relationships may be the most important,” she said. The good relationships you build will remain relevant.”
Anderson, a native Oklahoman who grew up in Okmulgee County, earned her associate of science degree in business administration from NOC in 1992. She also received a master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma in human relations.
NOC President Cheryl Evans also spoke at the ceremony, along with Pam Stinson, vice president for academic affairs.
“We were so disappointed that we could not share this moment with our graduates and their families,” Evans said. “We chose the virtual graduation as the best option based on the current environment. Our top priority is the safety of our students and their families.”
The ceremony is available for viewing at https://noccommencement.commencementreimagined.com, with videos for the Tonkawa, Enid and Stillwater campuses.
NOC offers associate degrees in three general areas: arts, science and applied science. The associate degree fulfills lower-division course work, which is applicable toward a bachelor’s degree.
