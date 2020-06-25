TONKAWA, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College will partially open its campuses beginning July 1 as the college begins to reopen for the fall semester starting Aug. 17.
Beginning July 1, the administration buildings will open for students and potential students for enrollment support services. All other campus facilities will remain closed to the public.
“As the situation is fluid and guidelines change, the college’s comprehensive comeback plans will be made available mid-July," said NOC President Cheryl Evans. "We look forward to the time when our Northern family returns to campus to start the fall semester.”
According to the re-opening plan, NOC students, staff, faculty, contractors, vendors, suppliers and guests must wear a face covering or mask on campus property until further notice.
Beginning Aug. 3, all NOC campuses will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
NOC will offer multiple course formats for fall 2020 with options to match the students’ learning style while continuing to follow CDC guidelines for a safe learning environment. Course options include traditional in-person classes, live online and completely online.
“Classrooms will be set up to follow social distancing guidelines for in-class sessions, and campuses are being further equipped with technology needed to expand distant education options should safety guidelines require a transition to online. Keeping our students and employees safe will be our top priority," said Pam Stinson, vice president for academic affairs.
NOC will be eliminating fall break Oct. 16 and continuing with class instruction to conclude in-person classroom instruction by Nov. 20, prior to Thanksgiving break Nov. 23-27 and continue class activities virtually during pre-finals week, Nov. 30-Dec. 4. Final exams will be held online Dec. 7-11.
On-campus services and project labs will remain open for students. Additionally, on-campus housing and food services in Tonkawa and Enid will remain open for those choosing to return to campus after Thanksgiving break.
In further reviewing current state and CDC recommendations, NOC commencement for the Class of 2020 will be celebrated Aug. 8 through a virtual ceremony. This ceremony will celebrate the entire class, including fall 2019, spring and summer 2020 graduates.
Additional details will be provided on NOC's website http://www.noc.edu/graduation when they are available. Contact NOC at (580) 628-6200 for information or visit www.noc.edu.
