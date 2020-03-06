TONKAWA, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College will host its annual Alumni and Friends Reunion, beginning at 5 p.m. March 28, 2020, on the Tonkawa campus.
The evening will begin with registration and a social mixer, 5-5:30 p.m. in the Renfro Center lobby, followed by dinner, 5:30-7 p.m. in the Renfro Center.
This year’s program will include the induction of 2020 distinguished alumni, recognition of the Class of 1970, presentation of the Alumni Legacy Scholarship and recognition of 2020 honor graduates. The Roustabouts Benefit Show will follow at 7:30 p.m. in the Kinzer Performing Arts Center.
Distinguished alumni to be honored at the event are Risha Grant, NOC Tonkawa Class of 1994; Jon Kissinger, NOC Enid Class of 2002; and Marta Sullivan, NOC Tonkawa Class of 1996.
Registration is $20 per person for the reunion dinner and $10 per adult and $7 per student or child for the Roustabouts Benefit Show. Registration is available online at www.noc.edu/alumni. For more information, call (580) 628-6473.
