Northern Oklahoma College summer classes will moved to online and distance learning.
“Summer classes will still be offered; however, the format of some of these courses will be changing to continue to accommodate CDC guidelines for social distancing,” said Pam Stinson, vice president for Academic Affairs.
Students may enroll in online courses or synchronous Zoom courses (courses that meet online at the same time as the physical class would have met) for which they log into classes at regular class times but participate in the courses from off-campus, Stinson said. For synchronous Zoom courses, students need access to a computer with a camera and microphone. For a complete listing of courses, students should refer to the NOC Live Course Availability on NOC’s website.
Students may enroll for summer school, as well as the fall semester, by either contacting their adviser or by NOC at (580) 628-6220 for the Tonkawa campus; (580) 548-2275 for the Enid campus; and (580) 628-6910 for the Stillwater campus. All enrollment appointments are conducted by email or over the phone.
NOC has closed all buildings on-campus through April 30 to the public while retaining essential services and functions with modified access. NOC will continue to monitor and evaluate operations for May 1 and beyond.
All college-related events, both on-campus and off, scheduled to occur prior to June 30 are suspended. Additionally, all non-college events that were scheduled on all three campus locations are suspended.
NOC, a public two-year community college, serves 4,200 students on the home campus in Tonkawa, branch in Enid, NOC/OSU Gateway Program in Stillwater, online and the University Center in Ponca City.
