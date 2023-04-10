ENID, Okla. — Six Northern Oklahoma College students were recognized at the Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges All-Oklahoma Academic Team and OACC President’s Tuition Waiver Award Ceremony in Oklahoma City on March 28.
Recognized from NOC for the All-Academic Team were Mia Claire Jones, Morrison, and Bobbie Benz, Enid, from NOC Enid; Devin Barnett, Ponca City, Samantha Smith, Medford, and Emma Valgora, Ponca City, from NOC Tonkawa; and Hang Dinh and Emilee Rhymer, Stillwater, from NOC Stillwater.
The All-Oklahoma Academic Team Program provides statewide recognition to outstanding two-year college students.
To be eligible, students must be nominated by their college president to the All-USA Academic Team. Nominees must be eligible to graduate during the 2023 academic year.
Also, each year presidents of Oklahoma community colleges select deserving students from across the state to receive a $1,000 tuition waiver, which may be applied to tuition for the upcoming 2023-24 academic school year at $500 per semester.
The presidents’ nominees are selected for their outstanding academic achievement, their record in the classroom and their leadership ability. Nominees must be a graduating high school senior or attend a community college. Certificates will be presented to all of the tuition waiver students.
