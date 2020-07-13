Northern Oklahoma College Class of 2020 will be celebrated with a virtual commencement ceremony on Aug. 8. The ceremony is not live, but the link to the virtual commencement will be made active at www.noc.edu at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 8.
The ceremony will celebrate fall 2019 graduates as well as spring and summer 2020 graduates.
Additional details are available at www.noc.edu/graduation.
NOC is partnering with Fogarty Services to provide each graduate of the NOC Class of 2020 the opportunity to share and celebrate this milestone with supporters, family, friends, faculty and staff or fellow graduates through a personalized virtual commencement celebration.
The virtual ceremony will contain many of the same aspects as the traditional ceremony including a message from NOC President Cheryl Evans and commencement speaker Diane Anderson.
“We are so disappointed that we could not share this moment with our graduates and their families,” said Evans. “We chose the virtual graduation as the best option based on the current environment. Our top priority is the safety of our students and their families.”
Evans said the virtual ceremony gives the students an opportunity to share the graduation experience with their families.
“We hope that friends and family members will take the time to congratulate our students by taking a few minutes to sign in and send best wishes,” Evans said. We appreciate the hard work these graduates have put in to accomplish their academic goals at NOC.”
Graduates will receive an email from the NOC registrar detailing the requirements and instructions for photo submissions. Family and friends of graduates may visit this link https://noccommencement.commencementreimagined.com/ to submit congratulatory messages, photos and videos to celebrate our graduates. All submissions are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 3, when the link will close.
The link to the page will be shared with students on the day of graduation so they can share it with their loved ones personally and on social media.
