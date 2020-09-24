ENID, Okla. — The Northern Oklahoma College Spring Lectureship, featuring Grammy Award-winning songwriter Jimmy Webb has been tentatively rescheduled for April 22, 2021.
The event is sponsored by the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Endowed Lectureship Program and Northern Oklahoma College. Webb will appear in the Kinzer Performing Arts Center in Tonkawa.
Webb was scheduled to appear April 8 and then rescheduled for Oct. 8, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19.
Tickets already purchased for the April 8 and Oct. performances will be honored at the rescheduled program. Guests who are not able to attend the rescheduled program can either donate their purchased tickets to the NOC Foundation-Renfro Lectureship Program as a tax deduction or request a full refund by Oct. 15. Contact the Development Office at kayla.wooderson@noc.edu or (580) 628-6214 for additional details.
Webb, a native Oklahoman, has written songs such as "Wichita Lineman," "MacArthur Park," "By the Time I Get to Phoenix" and "Didn’t We."
During this “Evening with Jimmy Webb,” guests will hear this multi-Grammy Award winner’s songs and experience his insightful and often humorous stories about his work with Glen Campbell, Frank Sinatra, Linda Ronstadt, Art Garfunkel, The Fifth Dimension, The Highwaymen and Kanye West.
Call (580) 628-6214 for ticket availability.
