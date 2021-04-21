ENID, Okla. — As the leader of a nearby university campus, one candidate to become Northern Oklahoma College’s next president already is familiar with the Enid community.

Wayne McMillin, dean of Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Enid campus, said each of NOC’s own locations should have its own culture, on top of the college’s overall mission.

Like all community colleges, NOC gives students a “leg up” as an entry to higher education, as well as enriching the surrounding community, McMillin said.

“This community is an urban feel,” McMillin told those attending a town hall forum on Enid’s campus Tuesday. “It has a lot of things going for it, and that is a different identity than we have in Tonkawa.”

Enid’s NOC campus, he said, stands out in targeting students looking to get their associate degrees from its “big-ticket” programs such as nursing, education or agriculture.

But McMillin said he also has his eyes on programs that will grow in the next five to 10 years like technology and energy.

“We’re in the business of human potential in higher education, aren’t we?” McMillin said. “You are always working to help people, and you are always trying to help them reach their fullest potential.”

If appointed by the NOC Board of Regents, McMillin would continue to follow in current President Cheryl Evans’ footsteps from Enid to Tonkawa.

He succeeded Evans as dean of NWOSU-Enid when she became NOC president in 2011.

Evans is set to retire this summer after 10 years in the position.

NOC presidential candidate wants to use technology to develop community college

McMillin graduated from NWOSU in 1988 with a bachelor’s in psychology, then earned a Master of Arts in experimental psychology from the University of Central Oklahoma in 1990. He completed his doctoral studies in educational psychology in 1995 at Oklahoma State University.

He joined the faculty at NWOSU-Enid in 1997 as an assistant professor and was promoted to associate professor in 2002. In 2007, he was promoted to professor.

In his 14 years as a faculty member, McMillin was molded into having a data-driven, academic mindset, saying his thousands of students likely knew him as the “stat guy.”

He said he hoped to bring that objective personality to office while having a participatory approach with his students, faculty and staff.

“Just go to my office over there, you’ll see the door is open,” he said.

The three finalists for NOC president this week are participating in three separate town hall events with NOC students, employees, board members and community and business leaders.

Each town hall is held on NOC’s three campuses, in Enid, Tonkawa and Stillwater. McMillin appeared at all three campuses Tuesday.

Clark Harris, special assistant to the president at Laramie County Community College in Wyoming, will appear in forums Wednesday. Friday’s will be for Herbert Riedel, adjunct professor, University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie and president emeritus of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Alabama.