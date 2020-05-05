Northern Oklahoma College is planning to open all of its locations beginning July 1, officials said.
NOC does plan to have in-person classes in the fall, according to the college. Officials are working on plans to ensure the safety and well-being of the campus community. More detailed plans on classes, campus housing, activities and events will be shared later in the summer.
“We are making plans for the fall semester and working to have a safe return for the NOC family," NOC President Cheryl Evans said. "We look forward to having students back in classrooms and in the dorms.”
Most college employees will conclude teleworking and return to work June 1, 2020, following social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The plan aligns with phase three of the state’s reopening date for all workplaces while also considering the needs of vulnerable populations.
NOC locations will continue to be closed to the public through June 30, but can be accessed by appointment with NOC employees, if necessary.
Summer courses are being held this summer via online and synchronous Zoom technology.
Students are encouraged to enroll for the summer or fall semester either by contacting their advisors or by contacting NOC Enrollment Management at (580) 628-6220 (Tonkawa), (580) 548-2275 (Enid) or (580) 628-6910 (Stillwater).
All enrollment appointments are currently conducted by email, via Zoom or over the phone (please leave a voicemail). Students needing to enroll in person may make appointments through the enrollment management office.
For a complete listing of courses, students should refer to the NOC Live Course Availability on NOC’s website.
All college-related events, both on-campus and off, scheduled to occur prior to June 30, 2020, are suspended unless otherwise approved on a case-by-case basis. NOC will evaluate adding events for July 1, 2020, and beyond at a later date.
NOC campuses have been closed since March 30, 2020, due to COVID-19 outbreak.
College officials said that plans are subject to change with short notice as conditions are evaluated daily.
NOC, a public two-year community college, serves 4,200 students on the home campus in Tonkawa, branch in Enid, NOC/OSU Gateway Program in Stillwater, online, and the University Center in Ponca City.
In 2019, NOC celebrated the 20-year anniversary of the Enid campus and a 15-year partnership with OSU for the Gateway Program.
Call (580) 628-6200 for more information about NOC or visit www.noc.edu .
