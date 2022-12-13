Future Oklahoma teachers have an opportunity to earn up to $25,000 in scholarships and benefits for completing an Education Preparation Program and teaching in Oklahoma.
Northern Oklahoma College is participating in the Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship & Employment Incentive Program.
“This program is a win-win for Oklahoma students and schools as it will help future teachers fund their college education,” said NOC Vice President for Academic Affairs Diana Watkins.
She said the program will help keep bright, young people teaching in Oklahoma schools after they graduate.
The requirements include being an Oklahoma high school graduate, going to a public or private Oklahoma university with an accredited Oklahoma teacher education program, or a community college with an approved articulation agreement with an accredited Oklahoma university teacher education program.
Students also must declare a major in an accredited Oklahoma university teacher education program with a degree leading to a standard teaching certificate, or declare a major at a community college with an approved “Inspired to Teach” articulation agreement with an accredited Oklahoma teacher education program leading to a standard Oklahoma teaching certificate.
Currently, NOC has 2+2 articulation agreements with Oklahoma State University, Northwestern Oklahoma State University and the University of Central Oklahoma.
Learn more about the Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship & Employment Incentive Program on the NOC website, www.noc.edu.
For more information, contact the NOC Scholarship Office at (580) 628-6763 or kerri.gray@noc.edu.
