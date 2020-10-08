ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College is offering enrollment for late-start classes for the fall 2020 semester.
Eight-week courses begin Monday. Students also can enroll for fall interim courses scheduled for Dec. 7-Jan. 7.
“Late-start classes are offered for both current students who wish to pick up additional credits and for those students who may have been uncertain about fall plans but now wish to get a start on their college education,” said Pam Stinson, vice president for academic affairs
Contact NOC at (580) 628-6220 in Tonkawa, (580) 548.2275 in Enid and (580) 628.6910 in Stillwater or visit http://www.noc.edu/online-courses or http://www.noc.edu/fall-sessions for information.
Ten online courses have been added to the schedule for those who are interested in working toward their degree completion or are accessing only selected courses during the last eight weeks of the fall semester.
Call (580) 628-6200 for more information about Northern Oklahoma College or visit www.noc.edu.
