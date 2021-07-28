ENID, Okla. — Residents in Enid and surrounding areas have multiple opportunities to access higher education thanks to Northern Oklahoma College’s and Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Enid campuses.
NOC offers courses for associate’s degrees and certificate programs, while NWOSU offers upper-level courses for bachelor’s and graduate degree programs.
“(Having both campuses in Enid) is a great opportunity for citizens of Enid to continue on with their higher education dreams,” said NWOSU-Enid Dean Wayne McMillin.
NOC Enid
NOC’s Enid campus has 39 academic degree programs, with business management, education and nursing being the more popular ones on campus, said NOC-Enid Vice President Jeremy Hise.
In 2020, NOC Enid had 647 students enrolled, and in 2019, it had 741. As of July 15, 167 students overall were expected to live in NOC Enid’s three residence halls — Jets Hall, Lankard Hall and E.B. Hall., according to a report Hise received.
Enrollment for NOC Enid’s fall semester will remain open until Aug. 16, the first day of the semester, Hise said.
For a full-time student taking 15 hours, tuition and fees will be $2,535 per semester, not including room and board.
Not including meal plans, living in E.B. would cost $1,590 per semester; Lankard would cost $1,990; and Jets Hall would cost $2,800. With the meal plans, E.B. would cost $2,980; Lanard would cost $3,380 and Jets would cost $4,190. Meal plans are required for those living on campus.
On Aug. 13, the Friday before classes start, Hise said a freshman orientation will be held, and within the first few weeks of class, a group of students will be taken to an Oklahoma City Dodgers game.
A movie night will be held at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, and a trivia night, video game tournament and sand volleyball tournament are all being planned during the first few weeks, as well, Hise said.
“Those are for any NOC students,” Hise said. “They don’t have to be dorm residents to be able to participate in those things. They can get with Student Activities, join them and be a part of that.”
NOC Enid also offers concurrent enrollment to several high schools in the area. Requirements include having a minimum ACT score in the subject area students want to take their classes in and permission from their principal or counselor, Hise said. For seniors, 18 hours of their tuition is waived.
Hise said NOC Enid is a “college for everyone.”
“We do our best to give everybody a positive experience and help prepare them for what they’ll be doing later in life,” he said. “Whatever career they choose to pursue, we want to be able to help them along that path, and we’ll work hard to help them do that.”
For more information about NOC Enid, call (580) 242-6300.
Northwestern
NWOSU’s Enid campus has more than 20 different baccalaureate opportunities available through a combination of on-campus, online and ITV courses, McMillin said.
The most popular undergraduate degree programs at NWOSU-Enid are business administration, education, nursing, psychology and social work, and NWOSU-Enid also offers graduate programs, McMillin said.
Enrollment at NWOSU-Enid has fluctuated in the past few semesters because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but so far, “things are looking promising” for the upcoming school year, McMillin said. The first day of classes will be Aug. 16, and enrollment will be open through the first week of classes.
Tuition and fees for resident undergraduates for 30 credit hours is about $7,462.50 per year. NWOSU-Enid doesn’t have dorms.
McMillin said NWOSU-Enid is looking forward to getting back with Enid Public Schools’ Fowler Early Childhood Learning Center, a joint project between EPS and NWOSU-Enid that opened in October 2019 and is equipped to educate both pre-K children and college students, according to a News & Eagle article.
“We had just gotten that launched, and then we hit the pandemic,” McMillin said. “I know that the education faculty are looking forward to seeing how our students interact with their students for educational purposes.”
After a much different year last year because of the pandemic, McMillin said there are a lot of things students, faculty and staff are excited to get back to such as partnerships and events.
“All around, I think there’s a tenor of excitement in the air,” McMillin said.
Along with freshman orientation NWOSU-Enid’s student services coordinator is planning a few welcome back activities for students, and Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce will host a welcome back for teachers, faculty and staff, McMillin said.
This year, McMillin said masks are optional for in-person classes, and social distancing in classrooms will be encouraged, but overall, he said he thinks it will be “pre-pandemic experience,” and he’s curious to see what new roles technology may play moving forward.
NWOSU-Enid is a “family-oriented, contemporary” university campus, McMillin said.
“Being able to provide higher education opportunities in a city is going to be very, very important in terms of the way that we move forward in the future in terms of our prosperity and ability to stay abreast of the needs of the community,” he said.
For more information about NWOSU-Enid, call (580) 213-3101.
Bridge Program
NOC and NWOSU have a Bridge Program in place between them. Launched in 2007, the program makes it easier for students with a two-year degree from NOC to transition to a four-year degree program with NWOSU — an “easy transition,” Hise said.
The Bridge Program allows students to be jointly admitted and eligible to enroll concurrently at both NOC and NWOSU, “eliminating barriers to attaining educational goals, improving academic program articulation and expanding options for college services,” according to NOC’s website.
“There’s guaranteed scholarship money based upon your GPA, so it’s a really good opportunity for people from this area who want to stay in Enid to get their associate’s degree and their bachelor’s degree right here from NOC and NWOSU,” Hise said.
McMillin said with the program, students are able to stay in the dorms at NOC Enid and use facilities at both NOC and NWOSU, and the partnership between the two is good for the community.
Freshman applying to the program must have a minimum ACT score of 20 or an SAT score of 940; or be ranked in the to 50% of their high school class and have a cumulative GPA of at least 2.7; or have a 2.7 GPA in the 15 units of required high school courses; or be admitted under alternative admission if the ACT score is 17, 18 or 19, or the high school GPA is 3.0 and the ACT is 16, according to NWOSU’s Bridge Program website.
Requirements for transfer students include: Have a 2.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale; and provide a transcript from each college attended with application for admission. Fewer than 24 earned hours requires a high school transcript and SAT/ACT scores; greater than 24 hours earned may require a high school transcript and SAT/ACT depending on transfer courses taken, according to NWOSU’s Bridge Program website.
For more information on the Bridge Program, go online to www.noc.edu/programs or www.nwosu.edu/apply-for-admission/transfer-student/bridge-program.
