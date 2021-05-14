Northern Oklahoma College has lifted its mask mandate and updated its pandemic plan effective immediately.
The exception for masks is that they will be required in certain areas of health services, the college announced in news release Friday. Although mask mandates for campus will no longer be in effect, community members may continue to voluntarily wear masks based on their own needs.
To continue campus safety, all NOC students, employees and visitors are encouraged to maintain 3 feet social distancing, frequent handwashing, and continued cleaning and disinfecting routines.
The revised plan has relaxed some of the prior protocols as the college’s most recent weekly reports have shown zero positive cases, those in the college community who wish to be vaccinated have had opportunity to do so, and state restrictions along with CDC guidelines have been adjusted recently.
The institution is making these transitions for the summer semester in hopes of providing a 2021 fall semester that is much more like students have enjoyed at NOC in years prior to this pandemic, according to the news release.
NOC will continue to monitor guidelines recommended by the CDC for recommended safety protocols in the workplace and classroom and adapt as needed.
Beginning Monday, campus facilities also will begin to reopen to the public for rentals allowing non-college events back on campus, such as civic club meetings, reunions, weddings, day camps and banquets. Food service and catering options will not be available this summer for external events.
In addition, the Wellness Center in Tonkawa will be open to the members of the public with paid memberships, employees and students from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for the summer. At the beginning of the pandemic, NOC froze all Wellness Center memberships when the center closed to the public. Upon reopening, NOC will reactivate and extend existing memberships accounting for the time the facility was closed.
Summer camps also will be held on campus, including the girls’ basketball camp and the arts and adventure camp in Tonkawa. Those camps will be day camps, overnight camps will not occur this summer.
The updated NOC pandemic plan is available at https://www.noc.edu/emergency/noc-pandemic-response-plan/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.