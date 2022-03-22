The Northern Oklahoma College Foundation has created the Mom and Pops Allen Scholarship Fund.
Earl and Roberta Allen served as directors of Boehme Hall on the Tonkawa campus from 1989 to 1996. They were affectionately known as Mom and Pops to hundreds of NOC students.
According to their children, the couple loved each student as their own and thought of all who were associated with NOC as family.
Through the support of their children, Dirk Allen and Sherri Whitehead, as well as other family and friends, the scholarship will assist students from Deer Creek-Lamont Public Schools or mothers pursuing their education.
“Mom and Pop Allen impacted so many students’ life while serving as dorm parents in Boehme Hall,” said Sheri Snyder, vice president for development and community relations. “We are appreciative of the family for creating the endowed scholarship for a Deer Creek-Lamont student in their memory to continue to benefits NOC Tonkawa students living in campus housing.”
Earl was a graduate of Deer Creek High School and Roberta was a graduate of Lamont High School. After retirement, they made their home in Lamont where they were able to enjoy children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
