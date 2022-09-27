Northern Oklahoma College Enid

Northern Oklahoma College Enid. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid will have a fall Northern Encounter on Oct. 12, 2022, for high school juniors, seniors and their parents.

Those attending will get an up-close look at the programs and services at the college.

Students will receive free T-shirts and door prizes. They also will be able to meet NOC faculty and students; learn about programs, services, clubs and organizations; and take a campus tour.

For information about NOC's Northern Encounter, call Leticia Maxwell at NOC Enid (580) 548-2353.

Northern Oklahoma College offers associate degrees in three general areas: arts, science and applied science.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Byrd is the education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Suzie? Send an email to sbyrd@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you