ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid will have a fall Northern Encounter on Oct. 12, 2022, for high school juniors, seniors and their parents.
Those attending will get an up-close look at the programs and services at the college.
Students will receive free T-shirts and door prizes. They also will be able to meet NOC faculty and students; learn about programs, services, clubs and organizations; and take a campus tour.
For information about NOC's Northern Encounter, call Leticia Maxwell at NOC Enid (580) 548-2353.
Northern Oklahoma College offers associate degrees in three general areas: arts, science and applied science.
