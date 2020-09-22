Northern Oklahoma College is hosting an ACT prep workshop, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at Briggs Auditorium on the Enid campus.
Cost for the workshop is $20, and the deadline for registration is Sept. 28.
Testing specialist Shelly Beaty will lead the workshop.
Social distancing will be practiced at the event, and face masks are required.
For more information, call (580) 548-2353 or email recruiter2@noc.edu.
For more information on NOC, call (580) 628-6200 or visit www.noc.edu.
