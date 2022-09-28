ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid Jets are hosting an All-Athletics Alumni Reunion Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Alums will be hosted for a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gantz Center. Following the luncheon, there will be athletic team breakouts — meet the Jets, athletic activities, and campus tours — for each sport.
The bookstore will be open from 1-1:30 p.m. for NOC memorabilia.
Late afternoon and evening will be reserved for alumni groups to meet off campus.
Those interested can RSVP to Kayla Wooderson, NOC alumni coordinator, at (580) 628-6473 or kayla.wooderson@noc.edu.
For information about Northern Oklahoma College, call (580) 628-6208 or go to www.noc.edu.
