Classes at all Northern Oklahoma College campuses will start late Thursday due to inclement weather.
Classes will start at 10:30 a.m. Students should check Blackboard for course details from instructors.
Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds with sunny skies by afternoon. High 49F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
GRAPEVINE, Texas - The memorial service that had been scheduled for Friday for Barla Casey has been canceled due to weather and travel conditions. The event will be rescheduled, according to family.
LAHOMA [mdash] Graveside services for Barbara Bergdall Gabric, 84 of Lahoma will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Meno. Arrangements by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. Memorials-United Church of Lahoma.
ENID [mdash] The services celebrating and honoring the life of James Berry, 77, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com
