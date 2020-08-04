Students on all Northern Oklahoma College campuses will begin attending classes Aug. 17 as planned, though with several schedule changes for the rest of the semester.
All NOC students, staff, faculty and visitors now must wear a face covering on campus property. NOC will provide one washable cloth mask for students and two for full-time employees, as well as face shields for faculty and front-line staff, according to a press release.
Fall break on Oct. 16 is now eliminated, replaced with more class time, and in-person classroom instruction will conclude by Nov. 20 before Thanksgiving break the next week.
The final two weeks of the fall semester will be virtual-only; final exams will be conducted online Dec. 7-11. Instructors will be able to use Zoom or a fully online format to maintain class time.
However, on-campus housing, food and other services, and project labs will remain open after Thanksgiving.
Students have options for fully online, ITV or live online courses, along with in-person instruction, though they may have the option of moving fully online if needed. Courses use the learning management system Blackboard.
All campuses are now open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
NOC will hold a virtual commencement for the class of 2020 on Saturday, per state and CDC recommendations.
