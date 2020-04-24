Northern Oklahoma College has awarded scholarships to five Enid area high school seniors who will attend NOC Enid this fall.
Laney Wardrop, of Waukomis, and Molly Bruyn, a senior at Oklahoma Bible Academy, have been awarded Presidential Leadership Scholarships and will attend NOC Enid this fall.
The scholarships are each worth $28,000 for two years, and will be applied toward tuition, fees, books, on-campus resident housing and meal plan.
State Regents Academic Scholarships have been awarded to Payton Meyer, Pioneer; Weston Church, Fairview; and Sydnee Vanderburg, Wilburton. State Regents Academic Scholar is “the highest honor given by Northern to students who have demonstrated academic leadership in their high school,” according to an NOC press release. All three will attend the NOC Enid campus.
Another State Regents Academic Scholar from Enid, Rachael Chatterji, will attend NOC Tonkawa.
The State Regents Academic Scholarship, established by the state legislature and governor in 1988 and operated by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, offers a full tuition waiver plus $1,100 a semester to cover all major expenses for four years or eight semesters, as long as the student attends an Oklahoma institution participating in the program.
“These are extremely valuable and prestigious scholarships that provide funding for two years of college at Northern. It is a very competitive process to be selected,” said NOC President Cheryl Evans. “In addition to having an outstanding academic record, the students must be active leaders in their schools and communities, and they must shine in a formal interview with the selection committee.
“I always look forward to working with the members of the President’s Leadership Council as these amazing young people represent our institution at many public functions and also provide me with student perspectives on important issues,” Evans said. “I’m very proud of all these students for being chosen as PLC members.”
To complete a scholarship application for the 2021-22 academic year, visit www.noc.edu/scholarships or contact Kerri Gray, institutional scholarship coordinator, at (580) 628-6760.
For more information on Northern Oklahoma College call (580) 628-6200 or visit www.noc.edu.
