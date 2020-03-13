ENID, Okla. — Higher and secondary education officials in Northwest Oklahoma have made decisions regarding ongoing classes in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University
Northwestern Oklahoma State University released a statement on its website Thursday night that states the university will resume classes using “alternative instructional delivery methods” for two weeks following spring break.
“Coursework will be delivered to students without requiring them to physically return to campus. Classes may be taught online or through a variety of instructional arrangements,” according to the statement from Dr. Janet Cunningham, university president.
The instructional alternatives will begin immediately after spring break on March 23, 2020, and extend through Friday, April 3. More information will be released as the April 3 date nears.
Campus-related events, including athletics, are canceled, or will be postponed, through April 3.
Students should take all required materials, including textbooks and devices, upon leaving for spring break to be ready for the online or alternative instruction. They are advised to check Blackboard and email accounts regularly.
Northwestern campuses will remain open during the two-week period with all healthy faculty and staff reporting to work as usual. Student employees should check with their direct supervisor for their work status.
Non-essential, university-sponsored domestic air travel is suspended, as is all travel not deemed essential to the university. International travel for personal reasons is discouraged.
Northern Oklahoma College
Northern Oklahoma College campuses will conduct online classes the two weeks following spring break, March 23 through April 3.
The clear guidance from public health experts is that this step is a move to protect the health of NOC’s campus communities, according to a news release from the school.
Students leaving campus for spring break should take all instructional materials, including textbooks and devices to prepare for distance learning.
All college-related events scheduled to occur between Saturday and April 3 are suspended, with the possible exception of sporting events, which may be subject to spectator restrictions. This includes large recruitment events, tours, student programs, reunions, performances, conferences and social events.
"We will continue to evaluate event hosting and will issue an announcement regarding events slated for April 4 and beyond. For more information, monitor the website at www.noc.edu," the release states.
All NOC campuses will remain open. Faculty and staff should report to work as usual March 23.
NOC, a public two-year community college, serves 4,200 students on the home campus in Tonkawa, branch in Enid, NOC/OSU Gateway Program in Stillwater, online and the University Center in Ponca City.
Call (580) 628-6200 for more information about Northern Oklahoma College or visit www.noc.edu.
EPS cancels out-of-state travel
Enid Public Schools has canceled out-of-state, school-related travel, according to a news release from Superintendent Darrell Floyd.
"There is nothing more important than the safety and health of our students and staff," Floyd said in the release. "As concerns about the COVID-19 virus continue to grow, it is important that we stay calm and focus intently on prevention and preparedness. While there have been zero confirmed cases in our community and only three confirmed cases in the state, this is an unprecedented event for our country that requires extraordinary precautions. EPS joins the rest of the nation and world in doing our part to prevent the spread of this global pandemic.
School-related, out-of-state travel for students and staff has been canceled through the end of March. Travel for the remainder of the school year will be evaluated at the end of March.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause students and families; however, we believe it is a necessary change to make to protect the safety and health of our community," Floyd said.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State Department of Education is asking students, staff and their families to self-quarantine after spring break if they visit China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan or any other Level 2 or Level 3 country.
EPS has increased its efforts to disinfect classrooms, bathrooms and other common areas and surfaces of schools.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends healthy best practices to prevent the spread of both COVID-19 and the flu:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.
• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.
• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Keep children at home when they are sick, too. Unless additional guidance is given in the future, students should be fever-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication before returning to school.
