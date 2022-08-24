Northern Oklahoma College is accepting nominations for the DAISY Award for the nursing instructor who inspires compassionate care in their students.
The teacher who exemplifies extraordinary nursing to their students will be honored at a pinning ceremony at NOC Enid on May 6, 2023.
Nominations for the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award will be accepted through Apr. 3, 2023. Current or past nursing faculty may be nominated by colleagues, peers, patients, families or alumni. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to express gratitude to those who teach nursing programs recognizing compassionate and skillful care they provide patients and families.
NOC nursing instructor Kim Brewer was awarded the first NOC DAISY Award in May.
“NOC’s nursing faculty make a difference in the lives of their students who go on to provide nursing care in our communities,” said Nursing Division Chair Nikole Hicks. “We are pleased to partner with the DAISY Foundation to recognize our nursing faculty.”
The award recipients are chosen by a committee at NOC. Nursing faculty may be nominated at https://bit.ly/3GLauf9.
The DAISY Foundation is a nonprofit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.
The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the creation of the award.
“We honor faculty who inspire nurses to care like Patrick’s nurses cared for him and for our family. Recognizing and celebrating nursing students for the above-and-beyond care and compassion they show to patients and their families will be a strong reminder that nursing is not all about tasks and technology,” said Bonnie Barnes, CEO and Co-Founder of the DAISY Foundation.
Each honoree receives a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
